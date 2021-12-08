Wesrok’s new single ‘Try To Hold Me’ featuring Masicka ventures into Country Dancehall

Kingston, Jamaica, October 15, 2021 Jamaica’s music scene is rich with diversity and

country reggae artist Wesrok proves this with his latest single ‘Try To Hold Me’, which

features prominent dancehall artist Masicka. This unexpected collaboration is in many ways

characteristic of Wesrok’s own musical brand. This track is a fusion of the sounds within the

dancehall and country music space, with the simple message; despite hardships the human

spirit survives. An apt message in a time where many are facing some of the toughest

conditions, they’ve ever known due to the global pandemic.

Wesrok is a retired superintendent of police and a holder of multiple degrees, which are

mere exhibits of his bravery and drive for success. This bravery is also evident in his creative

life, as he continues to push the boundaries of what is considered Jamaican music with his

signature country reggae sound. The premise of his musical philosophy is solid; country

music has always been an outlet for stories of rural life. Something that is evidenced by the

deep connection rural Jamaicans have always had with classic country artists like Kenny

Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and more. As a fan of country music, like many of us,

Wesrok had the bravery to take it even further than fandom and pursue creating a brand of

country that could stand as Jamaican.

Wesrok has cultivated his following diligently since entering the music scene, using only

good music. With his latest album Look at Me Now, which had songs like “Poor Country

Boy”, “Born As A Winner”, “Left Out In The Dark” and more.

For Wesrok his new single “Try to Hold Me” is meant to uplift, “Through the years I have

been through the struggles, now my pain has made me stronger. I want to use my life to

inspire people to be strong and push forward, and always to make this world a better place,

that is all that matters.” Now more than ever, the world needs a message of hope and

Wesrok is committed to playing his part as someone who is intimately familiar with struggle.

“Try To Hold Me” is a song of inspiration intended to remind us that despite how difficult

things may be at times, they get better. Inspiration is one of the usual themes of country and

reggae music, however the soundscape of this new single brings a dancehall element,

accompanied by background singers’ harmony in the chorus and Masicka’s rugged lyrics

perfectly complements. This new track is bound to introduce Masicka to some of Wesrok’s

country loving fanbase, and vice versa, which in turn, helps to expand the Jamaican music

space.