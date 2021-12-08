Masicka releases new album “438”

On December 3, dance-hall star Masicka released his new album, “438”. “438” is a 16 track album which was released during a listening session hosted by ONERpm in the heart of New York’s Times Square. The session was attended by various media outlets, fellow artists, and actors including actor Michael Rainey Jr., of ‘Power’.
The album “438” was named by the artist who believes it is an angelic number full of positive meaning, prosperity and optimism. Working on this album has been a life changing experience for him. Tracks on this album include:
1. Ultimate
2. Pain (featuring Popcaan).
3. Suicide Note
4. Toxic World
5. Love Story
6. Moments (featuring Stefflon Don)
7. Highlight
8. Quality (featuring Sean Paul)
9. Stature
10. King
11. Vanish (featuring Dexta Daps)
12. Contract Killer
13. Mirror
14. Heart Cry
15. Story
16. They Don’t Know
Martin Price, Director of A&R (North America and Africa) – the team that produced the album said that:
“We are excited to be a part of the release of Masicka’s debut album ‘438’. The album is a great body of work and we know fans and dancehall enthusiasts will enjoy”.
This inspiring 16-track album includes collaborations with international star Sean Paul, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, and Dexta Daps. With almost 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, it’s not hard to see why Masicka shines in the R&B music scene. This latest album will undoubtedly expand his existing fan base.
Masicka’s debut album ‘438’ is currently available for pre-order on the usual musical platforms.
