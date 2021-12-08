Masicka releases new album “438”

On December 3, dance-hall star Masicka released his new album, “438”. “438” is a 16 track album which was released during a listening session hosted by ONERpm in the heart of New York’s Times Square. The session was attended by various media outlets, fellow artists, and actors including actor Michael Rainey Jr., of ‘Power’.



Masicka performing live on stage

The album “438” was named by the artist who believes it is an angelic number full of positive meaning, prosperity and optimism. Working on this album has been a life changing experience for him. Tracks on this album include:

1. Ultimate

2. Pain (featuring Popcaan).

3. Suicide Note

4. Toxic World

5. Love Story

6. Moments (featuring Stefflon Don)

7. Highlight

8. Quality (featuring Sean Paul)

9. Stature

10. King

11. Vanish (featuring Dexta Daps)

12. Contract Killer

13. Mirror

14. Heart Cry

15. Story

16. They Don’t Know

Martin Price, Director of A&R (North America and Africa) – the team that produced the album said that:

“We are excited to be a part of the release of Masicka’s debut album ‘438’. The album is a great body of work and we know fans and dancehall enthusiasts will enjoy”.

This inspiring 16-track album includes collaborations with international star Sean Paul, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, and Dexta Daps. With almost 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, it’s not hard to see why Masicka shines in the R&B music scene. This latest album will undoubtedly expand his existing fan base.



Masicka “438” Listening session

Masicka’s debut album ‘438’ is currently available for pre-order on the usual musical platforms.



“438” Album cover

