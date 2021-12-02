Attack the Sound collaborative album “Reboot to the Sound”



“Bad News” from the album “Reboot the Sound”

On November 18, Attack the Sound released a robust remastering of some of their most celebrated hits in a collaborative album, “Reboot to the Sound”.



Attack the Sound band members.

Attack the Sound is an eight person band based in Chicago. Davo Sounds is on lead vocals and guitar, Viano on guitar and vocals, Netta Sherell plays bass, Nikki plays keys and vocals, Paris Jamal is on drums and vocals, Vante on sax and vocals, Wei plays trumpet and vocals and Royce Harrington on trombone and vocals.

Their music has been featured on Chicago’s own Windy City LIVE, WGN TV. This alternative R&B ensemble with a whole lot of soul, fuses jazzy hip hop combos with both rock and gospel influences. Their fans have coined the term “Chi-Pop” to describe Attack the Sound’s distinct musical style.

Attack the Sound has opened for the popular rapper, Taylor Bennett as well featuring on Chicago’s own Windy City LIVE, WGN TV. Attack the Sound have been developing their Chi-Pop sound since 2017. They also like to experiment with different musical genres and influences. Their new album, “Reboot the Sound” showcases their signature Chi Pop sound and offers a modern twist to classic Motown sounds.



Album Cover for “Reboot to the Sound” which is out now.

Lead Singer, Davo Sounds when asked about the inspiration and creative process behind the new album said that:

“I had a blast preparing and creating new tracks for this project. I was able to team up with a lot of Chicago talent to get something unique and vibrant. Vince Lawrence, one of the originators of House music created a dance mix for Love is War. Gabriel Alex revived People Make Love, establishing an open verse for Joel Q (Korporate Chicago) and BeeDotKay (Bianca Shaw) to rap on. Lord Haiti ( Mansa Miss 2k20) and Ramon King (10 Day, Chance the Rapper) got down on a Love is War remix heavily influenced by Juke and African music. All mixed and mastered with Gabriel Alex, Jesse Parks, Parios Jmal, Geronimo Approved, Danny and John Christy at Studio 2020, Ksenia “KSound” Plastinina at The Major Studio and Cruz at The Jungle AE. This has become very Chicago and I’m excited for you to hear it.”

Attack the Sound also won Best Cinematography at the Best of the Midwest Awards for their most recent music video “Love Is War”. The band ended 2021 on a high note with the release of this new album. The opening track “Bad News” features John Renaissance and sets the tone for the remainder of the album with its confident lyrics and R&B Chi Pop sound.

Other songs on the album include “Love is War (remastered)”, “Music Soul on Fire (remastered)”, “People Make Love (remastered)”, “Pick up your Phone (remastered)”. The album also has bonus tracks: “Love is War – Juke Mix (featuring Gabriel Alex), “Love is War – dance mix (featuring Vince Lawrence), “People make Love – remix” (featuring Joel Q) and the bonus remix, “People Make Love” featuring Bee Kay.

They also won the ‘Judge’s Choice’ at the Midwest Film Festival for “Love Is War”. They are now signing a major sync deal with Winding Way Records. In 2022, Attack the Sound plans to team up with celebrated guitarist Isaiah Sharkey in 2022 to work on new projects. “Reboot to the Sound” is out now on all the usual platforms.

Social Media

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AttacktheSound

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/AttacktheSound/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/AttacktheSound

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/user/AttacktheSound

Website – https://www.attackthesoundmusic.com/