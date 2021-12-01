The Most Uplifting RnB Tracks of All Time

Music can motivate, inspire, and equally send us to a place of contemplation, love, or even dismay. From the lyrics to the flow and combination of the instruments, it has power like nothing else.

One of the best demonstrations of that emotion comes from the 90s, with the song End of the Road. Medium recently featured the Boyz II Men track describing its 1992 release as a watershed moment, and it is still a record that still resonates with so many people today. While it evokes a low, laid back, even negative story, there are just as many which elevate you to a higher plane. These are songs that, when the first beat hits, you can't sit still, bringing an instant smile, and then you'll likely sing along too. No matter if it's Alessia Cara giving you extra inspiration or The Suffers telling you to 'Do Whatever', there's no better genre of music than RnB to do that it has a real power that

transcends all others .

So, we've compiled a list below of some of those terrific tunes to get you up for the day.

Pharrell Williams – Happy

The world-renowned artist who teamed up with Robin Thicke with the hit song 'Blurred Lines' wanted his track to inspire, and Williams said in an interview in 2013 that the title was all the inspiration he needed. It certainly struck a chord with audiences around the world too, as 'Happy' was everywhere. The song was even included on a Gala Bingo list of songs that make people smile – a list drawn from tracks across different genres. From its inclusion on the Despicable Me soundtrack to a website called wearehappy.com, the song was everywhere. The website even allowed fans to host their versions of the video to the track, showcasing the cities worldwide where people were singing along and demonstrating their happiness. It proved 'Happy' was massive and still is.

Robin Thicke – Magic

Thicke was thrust into the limelight with the release of Blurred Lines, which also featured the previous person on this list. However, 'Magic' is a fantastic track in its own right and was released during the LA-born artist's arguably most prominent time behind the microphone. The track, which got to number 2 in the Adult RnB Chart, became the song of the summer for many; it's a song filled with positive reinforcement along with a progressive beat. 'Magic' makes you feel like anything is possible and Thicke carries you along your journey as he sings, 'I got it, you got it, we got that

magic.'

Sam Cooke – A Change is Gonna Come

This soulful RnB track, which Cooke originally recorded in the 60s, has transcended generations with its message of hope and aspiration. It was also recorded by some of the giants in music from Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, and Otis Redding. "There were times I thought I wouldn't last for long; now I think I'm able to carry on. It's been a long time comin', but I know a change is gon' come," is a lyric of particular inspiration. The song, which was initially released to support the civil rights movement of the time in America, is as poignant now as it was then and serves as a real uplifting inspiration to us all how we can control our destiny.