Grammy award-winning, singer/songwriter Alessia Cara has just released her second single, “Rooting For You,” from forthcoming EP, ‘This Summer.’

Cara made her mark in music with her true-to-life lyrics and emotional voice. The Canadian songstress came on the scene in 2015 with the release “Here,” which took the world by storm reaching 500,000 streams on SoundCloud in the first week. It became Spotify’s most viral song of 2015, selling more than three million copies. Additionally, she released her five-track EP “Four Pink Walls,” and soon followed with the release of her RIAA platinum debut album, “Know-It-All.” On the album, the multi-platinum record, “Scars To Your Beautiful,” was her gut-wrenching take on female identity, body image, and self-esteem. Not to mention, her appearance with Zedd on the song “Stay,” which became a #1 hit, selling over 2 million records. Alessia became the most-streamed new female artist in 2017.

The single “Rooting For You” is about realizing the one you had feelings for is not who you thought they were. Cara sings, “Now I see you’re having so much fun with everyone you had so much fun making fun of, did you go and bump your head? Did you forget where you came from?” She then follows with lyrics using the premise of the EP, singing, “It’s like damn, why you gotta be so cold in the summertime, summertime? I was really rooting for you, yeah, I was really rooting for you…” Cara’s smooth, soft voice is appeasing to the ear while giving a sense of strength and confidence from the lyrics.

The new EP, “This Summer,” will be released September 6th on Def Jam Recordings. The songwriter is currently on tour with Shawn Mendes and will start her own journey, “The Pain of Growing,” on October 21st at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston. Cara’s music speaks to the hardships and experiences women have dealt with. Her uplifting ballads truly make an impact in the lives of her fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://alessiacara.lnk.to/RootingForYou

Written By: Loren Lyons