Eritrean-Canadian songstress, Kibra, returns with new single “Live Your Life”

The Eritrean-Canadian singer and artist, Kibra, released her new single and music video, “Live Your Life” on November 26, 2021. Kibra’s earlier EPs received critical acclaim from Vogue Italia, Noctis Magazine, R&B Radar, iMullar, Spotify’s ‘Fresh Finds’ and Apple Music’s Future Hits’.

The track “Live Your Life” is the second single in Kibra’s upcoming full-length album which will be released next year. The song is about Kibra paying homage to her ancestors who laid the foundations for the life she has today. Kibra recommends that we all live our lives to the fullest as possible and to appreciate the blessings we have in life.

Kibra’s earlier EPs “And It Was Good Last Summer” and “All That” received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The Toronto songstress has been captivating listeners with her hybrid fusion of smooth R&B sounds, agile jazz vocals and pan-African inspired music.

Her musical style comes from her diverse upbringing and lived experiences which inspired her unique Afrofusion sound. Her music delivers messages which tackle important social issues and bring hope and love to communities. Whether it’s leading the Juno Award winning Toronto Mass Choir, performing with the Toronto Jazz Orchestra, headlining AfroFest in Ghana, or showcasing at SXSW in Texas, Kibra strives to create and share music that will connect with as many people as possible at the deepest and most intimate level.

Her new single “Live Your Life” is an exquisite R&B pop offering which fuses her East African heritage with modern R&B soul melodies. The lush harmony includes resounding strings and drum percussion.

In the music video for “Live Your Life”, Kibra collaborated with film directors Mez Mariye and DirektorLee to create this divine, regal and joyful visual offering. Discussing the process behind the music video, Kibra says:

“The video was probably the most fun I’ve ever had on a shoot. The joy you see in that video was 100% real. We all had the best time. I wanted to use this video to highlight the diversity within Blackness and Africans, a way for us to come together and show how beautiful it can be when we do. I wanted to display Black girl joy, Black girl magic, African divinity, and African pride. I wanted to depict Black women in nature, having fun and enjoying each other’s company, just blocking out all the stress the world puts on us. I wanted to inspire people to live their best lives and be proud of where they are from. And I hope I did that”.

The music video celebrates themes of community, black girl joy and black beauty. It also captures Kibra and her friends taking a break from their busy and stressful day-to-day existence to simply live their lives, smell the roses, appreciate their freedoms, and enjoy each other, with their ancestors watching on joyfully. It also showcases Kibra in all her divine femininity, performance prowess, artistic and stylistic glory.

When asked what inspired her to write the song, “Live Your Life”, Kibra says:

“Being so proud of my Eritrean and Ethiopian culture, I’ve been wanting to make a song that incorporates that sound for quite some time. I’ve also spent a few months in Ghana, and have an undying passion for Pan Africanism, so I’m always thinking of ways to use my music and platform to promote it. In terms of the lyrics, many of us have been having a tough time throughout this pandemic, with several communities facing hardships every day – many of them go unnoticed or fall off the radar. People deal with issues that are ingrained in our systems and social structures, and it can get very difficult to push through, so this song’s just encouraging people to live their life, live it in your own unapologetic way; that in itself is a form of resistance”.

The single “Live Your Life” and the music video comes out on November 26.

