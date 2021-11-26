Devon releases new single “Pop”

Devon has just released her new single “Pop” which is a track from her third full-length feature album, “Helium” released in October this year.

Los Angeles-based indie pop artist Devon describes “Pop” as a sassy break-up song and it really is. This song references the end of a romantic relationship without any hint of regret or bitterness. It’s the kind of empowering melody you want to hear after a breakup. Especially if you’re hanging out with your friends who are supporting you throughout the process.

In the playful music video for “Pop”, Devon tells us that it’s better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. The opening lyrics really convey the sense of confidence and positivity which carries “Pop” all the way to its logical and upbeat conclusion:

Sometimes I feel like it’s my birthday

Cause I’ll be holding onto you just like a balloon

You know I want you in the worst way

But hot air and helium are getting to you

If I let you go

Would you fly to the top

Well baby I don’t know I don’t know

But I think you’d pop

Yeah I think you’d pop



Singer-songwriter Devon – picture credit – Brianna Bornstein

Devon was raised in a musical family and she plays both piano and guitar. Early on, she knew she was destined for a career in music. Even as a teenager she was writing and self-producing her own music. Her debut album, “Love and Haight” was released in 2014 and received critical acclaim from both 34th Street Magazine and WRUV in Burlington who also compared her to Alanis Morissette. In that same year, Devon toured the Eastern United States playing gigs on the Vans Warped Tour.

Growing up, Devon was inspired by Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), Sara Bareilles, Sam Melo (Rainbow Kitten Surprise), and Joni Mitchell. These influences are apparent in her performances as is the time she spent living and performing in New York City and Philadelphia. In those cities, Devon played at venues such as Bowery Electric, Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall, Hard Rock Cafe and World Cafe Live. She amassed a loyal fan base in that period. Philly radio station, WXPN also applauded her songwriting as “direct and highly personal, combined with an eccentricity, bubbly and beaming.”

Devon’s EP, “Never Mind” has been favorably compared to Stevie Nicks and the soundscapes of The 1975. That single alone got 70,000 streams and appeared on two dozen popular playlists including Pure Morning, Female Pop Hits, Women of Pop, Palm Tree Indie, Best Indie of the Month, 00’s Women in Pop, Synthpop Your Universe, Electro Pop Hits, and Everyday Hits.

Devon’s second album “What If I” was released in 2017 and featured the breakout single, “Heart”. This album really provided a solid base for her introspective 2019 EP, “Songs from the Back of a Bar” which received rave reviews for its “quirky melodies which create a wonderful soundscape”.

More recently, Devon relocated to Los Angeles, where she is now based, to start work on her “Helium” album. “Helium” is her most mature work to date and is colored with shades of Lorde, Tones And I as well as Suzanne Vega. Devon’s music will strike a chord with young adults trying to make their mark in the world while navigating significant relationships and milestones.

“Helium” was produced by Grammy-Award winning producer Glenn Barratt at Morningstar Studios. Check out Devon’s newest single, “Pop” which is out now.

Social Media

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/devonsounds/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@devonsoundz?lang=en

Twitter – https://twitter.com/DevonSounds

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rfPn3uIZGIGubbbHyXiy6?si=X0X3wKnQTwCmxrVRhMZQxw&nd=1

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pasv8bgIPPU