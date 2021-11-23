Bianca Jade – “Everything I’ve Got”

Bianca Jade’s new single and music video “Everything I’ve Got” is coming out on November 23, 2021.

Bianca Jade is a Cuban-Jamaican R&B singer-songwriter originally from Miami, Florida. She is now based in New York City. Bianca’s music has a strong theme of female empowerment and positivity and self-care. She tells her followers to embrace personal empowerment and she has endorsed skincare and health brands such as Rhythm Superfoods and celebrity skin care guru, “Elizabeth’s Secret Beauty Bar” as part of that messaging.

Bianca’s early influences included female soul singers such as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys. She first got into music at the age of only nine years old. Bianca was musically gifted and taught herself to play piano completely by ear. She penned her first lyrics at the age of fifteen.

Bianca is a seasoned performer having appeared on stages from Miami to New York City including the Adrienne Arsht Center. She also appeared at the International Music Festival in Miami, Florida. In New York, she’s performed at the legendary SOB’s and the Bowery Electric in New York City. Her music has been featured on iHeart Radio and TV shows such as BET’s 106 & Park and NBC6 in the Mix South Florida.

Bianca’s earlier projects included her debut album “B-Light” and her recently released EP “Jade Vol 1” which has reached over 180,000 listeners on Spotify.

She wrote “Everything I’ve Got” to inspire us to overcome some of the obstacles and particularly creative blocks in our lives. She also considers both the financial and creative struggles of struggling artists, in a city like New York, in the following lyrics:

Streetlights – streetlights point in through my window

Blank canvas what I’m doing with this pen though

Telling a story

And these words give life their own.

All these feelings’ never told.

How this waiting’s getting old.

Living in this city where they say that dreams are made of

Like sky’s the limit, barely living off these pay stubs.

When will my time come being patient but I’m jaded.

I cannot help it

I’ve just given everything I’ve got.”

“Everything I’ve Got” proves that this Cuban-Jamaican R&B powerhouse has both the ability and the determination to succeed.

The music video for “Everything I’ve Got” will be out on YouTube on November 23.

