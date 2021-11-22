Alvin Garrett: The Soulful Voice of a Legend in the Making – “Lightness of Love”



By Giavanna Foster

R&B music continues to hold its position in its relevance on the music scene throughout America and

around the world. It is often said that the recipe for a great R&B song combines a soulful melody,

relatable lyrics and a gifted singer can bring it to life and create their own signature sound. One of the

great R&B vocalists of our time is GRAMMY® nominated recording artist Alvin Garrett.

Garrett’s multi-talents are reflected in his mastery of the sound of R&B music as a singer, songwriter,

recording artist, producer, and bassist. His stellar career in R&B music is noted for his wide range of

collaborations with other popular artists including Joe, Kelly Rowland, and Fantasia.

His roots in music began as a child where he grew up in a home filled with gospel music. He discovered

his passion for the sound of R&B after discovering that music was part of his identity both as a

songwriter and melodic vocalist.

In 2021, Garrett took R&B to a new level of consciousness and sound with new music releases that

include the singles, “My Gift to You”, and “Flowers”, along with the album releases The Lightness of Love

and The Lightness of Love (Deluxe). These projects recently landed Garrett as a GRAMMY® Contender in

several R&B categories. His commitment to keeping it real with each song he sings and creates has

helped to establish his position as an exceptionally gifted solo artist. His soulful melodic voice has been

compared to other greats including Sam Cooke and Al Green notably for the richness of “soul” in his

magnificent sound.

Looking at the singles “Flowers” and “My Gift to You,” they each embody the beauty of R&B and

represent the essence of the holidays as well as each season of the year. These two tracks are featured

on his recent solo album The Lightness of Love (Deluxe).

Garrett shines on vocals as he beautifully sings the lyrics of each song from the space of soulful music

with a message of love and hope for listeners to embrace. This message mirrors Garrett’s personal

commitment to family and community that he expressed through writing music that shares his own

vulnerability as a man who understands the meaning of the gift of life and love.

The lyrics for each song

are unique, poignant, and heartfelt in the vocal performance of Garrett. In addition, the lyrics can also

stand as timeless poetry of hope and light for people from all walks of life.

“It feels good to hear someone say I love you.

But, oh what a feeling, when you hear them say ‘Thank you’”.

Alvin Garrett (lyrics from “Flowers”)

Check out “My Gift to You” and “Flowers” for the holidays and every day:

“My Gift to You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRMg5NeN6uw

“Flowers” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQp4YGVUALo