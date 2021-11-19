Phoebe Day releases new single, “Trust”

Cypriot-Australian R&B singer, Phoebe Day, is releasing her new single “Trust” on November 19, 2021 for her forthcoming album. “Trust” is a follow-up to her earlier successful release, “Storm Coming” which got rave reviews from R&B/jazz music critics.

Listen To TRUST Here: https://open.spotify.com/track/6XNzmRtZ177QiisobNETOT?si=K1O4gJs4S_GbFz7_1JfADg

Day first appeared on the R&B-soul music scene with her debut single, “Break the Hold”, which was immediately added to Spotify’s “Date Night” playlist and quickly got the attention of fans and critics. Since then, she has performed at numerous sold-out shows in some of Melbourne’s hottest clubs and venues (with partner and saxophonist Joel Sena). They were both invited to play her debut headline show at the 2019 Melbourne International Jazz Festival with an impressive musical lineup which included Herbie Hancock and Ambrose Akinmusire.



Melbourne singer-songwriter Phoebe Day

Phoebe’s first single, “Storm Coming” did really well and received feature articles from Sidedoor Magazine (in Canada), Fresh: Hip Hop & RNB. It was also included in some serious Spotify R&B playlists. Australia’s Triple J Unearthed describes her latest offering as:

“Lush is the word for Phoebe’s newest. It’s soft around the edges but with a soulful centre and should attract fans of modern RNB stars like Jorja Smith and Mahalia.”

Canadian music magazine, Sidedoor also raved about Day’s earlier debut single:

“Storm Coming is a song meant to be experienced, not just heard…It isn’t meant to sound like anything that is out right now…a strong debut project.”

Phoebe Day (born Phoebe Papatheodorou) is a Melbourne-based singer/songwriter who also spent time in Sydney, Australia growing up. Her sultry looks come from her Greek Cypriot-Australian heritage and she resembles a young Audrey Hepburn.

Phoebe’s interest and taste in music came from prolonged exposure to her father’s record collection which included artists such as Nina Simone, Herbie Hancock as well as legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Beatles. As a child, Phoebe fell in love with those records and those important earlier musical influences are apparent in her music.

Phoebe’s vocal skills were discovered by parents and teachers when she was only five years old. Her parents encouraged her to develop her talent further with formal musical training during her high school years. By the time she was 16, she had performed her first solo gig and went on to attend university at the Australian Institute of Music (where she graduated in 2016). While at the Australian Institute of Music, Phoebe further developed her own personal musical style which was a fusion of soul and jazz. She lists her major influences as Snoh Aalegra, Sabrina Claudio, H.E.R, Jorja Smith and Jhené Aiko.

As a songwriter, she bases her material directly on her personal experiences growing up including when times were tough. In her songs, Phoebe wears her heart on her sleeve, just like her idols, Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse. Day’s songs are a collection of her personal experiences – both good and bad – overcoming hardships but also growth through tough times, growing up, falling in love and creating your own path and journey in life.

The new single, “Trust” is out on November 19. Phoebe styled the video shoot herself with a little help from friends and family.

Phoebe’s smooth vocals opens with “Trust me, baby” with some neat instrumental arrangements and the lyrics tell the story of a relationship:

“We’ve been here before, we go back and forth”.

I see it in your eyes, Sadness in disguise.

I won’t patronize, be right by your side.

I just want to love you, babe, but you’re making it hard for me”.

And in the chorus, Phoebe insists, over and over again, “Trust me, with your love”.

For the upcoming music video, she formally partnered with a major jewellery label, Mejuri, and clothing label, Lettie Fletcher, to create a dreamy, sophisticated look and feel to this music video.

