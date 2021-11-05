The Womack Sisters release new single “BLOCKED”

The Womack Sisters have just released their new single and music video “Blocked” on November 5, 2021 which was shot in the desert and directed and produced by the Womack Sisters and Ben Coffey.

In “Blocked”, the Womack Sisters start out by telling us:

“You didn’t get back to me for three days, why you lied?”

The Womack Sisters sing:

“Don’t get blocked. Don’t get yourself on my blocked list.”

But “Blocked” is more than just a song about managing your blocked list on your phone though. It’s ultimately about boundaries and empowerment in personal relationships. Lyric Loudon choreographed the beautifully captured video shoot and the shot was personally styled by The Womack Sisters and their own amazing creative team.

The Womack Sisters are songwriting trio and siblings, BIji, Zeimani, Kucha. They inherited their musical talent from their parents Cecil and Linda of Womack and Womack. They are also the granddaughters of the legendary Sam Cooke.

This musical legacy has served them well. The three sisters are the living embodiment of soul and R&B music. The three sisters learned everything about music from their extraordinary parents Cecil and Linda of Womack & Womack.

The girls’ parents relocated the entire family to the United Kingdom in the mid-1980s after their father, Cecil started feeling disenchanted with the politics of the American music industry. The Womack Sisters travelled the world where they learned everything they could about the music business even watching their parents perform back-up with musical legends such as The Rolling Stones, Annie Lennox and other musical luminaries around Europe. The family moved from the United States to Dublin, Kenya, to a rural village in Tanzania and back to London over the next few decades.

Currently based in Los Angeles, the Womack Sisters have been busy writing and recording as well as getting writing credits on tracks with B.O.B., the Game and Mya while working on their debut album.

