Ilona K releases third single – “Feel Good”

Sultry hip hop dancer and soul singer, Ilona K, released her third single, “Feel Good” on October 15, 2021. “Feel Good” was produced by Synthsei and is already climbing the charts which comes as no surprise. This tune is dope.

In “Feel Good” Ilona K promises us that: “I’m spicy, I’m a nice G, I’m the sugar honey iced tea”. The mellow lyrics blend with the sensual vocals to produce a really energetic hip-hop/R&B rap feel to it which will make this single popular in clubs.

The percussion breaks the lyrics up seamlessly creating a really chilled vibe together with a hint of feminine empowerment. You can still take our heroine (Ilona) home to meet your mother: “Bet your Mama gonna like me, Put a ring on it”. However in “Feel Good” she tells us:

“Don’t make a sound. Earthquake. I shake the ground.”

Michigan-born Ilona K, (whose real name is Kati Wood), first became interested in music from the age of six years old when she started singing with her family’s local church choir. Ilona’s Hungarian ancestry contributed to both her musical interests as well as her own personal style. While still in elementary school, Ilona started professional piano lessons and by the tender age of 19, she was writing her own songs.

This sultry Hungarian-American beauty rocks the lyrics on “Feel Good” which is her third single and her most mature production to date. This song is dope.

Her first single, “Crave” was released in 2019 and was produced by Dmoney Martinez and Daryl Brown and included a guest verse from Antonio Breez. Ilona’s second single, “Type of Way” was released in 2020 and it was produced by Synthsei and received significant commercial airplay throughout the US. That single got included in the April 2021 Type of Way Remix EP” release which was produced by Jon FX.

