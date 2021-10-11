D’Chrome’s New Single “Love”

After building global notoriety on the silver screen as an actor and model, the pandemic and quarantine offered Serge Thony the opportunity to reinventing himself as singer-songwriter, r&b crooner, D’ Chrome.

Serge decided to explore his more creative passions and spent months in the Niagara Falls area of Buffalo, NY recording and channeling his creativity through music.

D’Chrome’s debut single “Love” has just been released, and the buzz surrounding the song has not faded since it first aired on YouTube, and fans of R&B music are already talking about it as one of the most promising songs of this year. Well basically because the song is great to listen to. While it does stray from traditional R&B sounds, this new sound appeals to many people who are sick of the same old music that’s played over and over again on the radio.

The lyrics and production are all superb and he shows off his signature falsetto voice throughout. Simply put, if you like soulful pop music then you won’t want to miss out on this song! Fans are raving about how captivating the artists voice is and how within a note or two – you’re paying close attention!

The song is available on Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music; or you can it on YouTube. Links below. This is one love song that you won’t want to miss! If you like what you hear and would like to see more from D’Chrome, be sure to check out his website for more details.

With “Love”, D’Chrome’s is starting with a big splash. I highly recommend it for anyone who enjoys listening to top-notch R&B music. It will take your breath away. This single will be on many a playlist all summer long. I can’t wait to hear what else D’Chrome has in store for us! Bring it on!

