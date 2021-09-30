AJDaGuru’s passionate new song “Love Yourself”

It’s a no-brainer that Connecticut-born singer, rapper, and producer AJDaGuru is a talented individual. AJ begin his musical quest at just 12 where he would find himself beat-boxing daily, at the school’s cafeteria. It was years later and now in high school is when AJ had formed a rap group and named it CBC with his friends.

Like many successful musicians, AJDaGuru did get his start early, however, since his younger years, he has not slowed up and continues to push towards elevation. After graduating from high school, and under his alias name Mr. Live, AJ connected with Chicago Rapper GLC in 2013 and released their joint project, Ism Churchill. The connection with GLC opened up doors and gave AJ the opportunity to produce for other artists such as King Chip and Chevy Woods.

In 2015, AJ’s music grind continued to pick up and he released an instrumental mixtape entitled “Livestrumentals” Vol 1. The mixtape consisted of 18 beats entirely produced by AJDaGuru himself. A year later, he followed up with another mixtape, this time he called the project “Livestrumentals” Vol 2. In this collection, AJ would let go of 14 instrumental tracks ranging from Hip-hop, Electronic, and Trap. Both mixtapes did so well that it allowed AJDaGuru to network with other artists across the world who then started to make songs from his productions.

The snowball effect of artists wanting to use AJ’s beats transitioned into him taking his music career seriously and over the years he has advanced. In late 2020 and coming off his music hiatus, AJ released his Sledge Family Rules instrumental. The song built up so much hype that it gained chart success at number 43 on the Itunes top 200 charts. Following the success of the release, AJ delivered Seen It All, a song dedicated to the trials and tribulations Guru faced throughout his years of growing up.

Seen It All not only picked up over one million streams on Spotify, but it also charted on Shazam in Kansas City, Seattle, and Virginia. Even with those great accomplishments, AJ did not quit, he followed up with his recently released song “Love Yourself”. In this song, AJ made an attempt to bring the world together and influenced them to focus on self-care in these rough times.

The song has been a huge success thus far, debuting at number 93 on Spotify’s USA Daily top 200 charts. AJDaGuru’s career has been full of wins on his journey, from producing for well-known artists to his music charting. Guru has shown through his work that his passion for music is very much real. Currently, AJ is working on crafting his debut album A Different Side Of Me which is expected to house 10 fresh tracks and include no features. With his career constantly flourishing, and with the support of his fans, AJDaGuru ‘s passion for music will continue to live through him.