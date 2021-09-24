A SONG FOR PEACE

Spread Love by Seyi Shay.

The Nigerian Singer, writer, and Actress Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua sang with the soul and spoke to the world while giving an everlasting gift of love to Ng Foundation Inc.

As one of Nigeria’s prominent musicians endorsed by Pepsi, Seyi Shay leads the free voice for females, in general, all the way from Africa. She was born and raised in Tottenham, London, England, to Nigerian parents. She grew up in a Christian home and, at 6yrs old, joined her secondary school choir, and She performed for the London Community Gospel Choir during their world tour, which included 13 cities in Japan.

In her heartfelt explosion, The three-time Konami’s Soundtrack producer for the video game Crime Life: Gang Wars (2005) and The Headies Awards winner for Best R&B Single (Gimme Love) encouraged her listeners to give unconditionally because that is true love. She speaks unity and peace for a better world.

Listen to Spread Love on Spotify. https://open.spotify.com/track/67bAcVdqflEvE0c2vE6mh7?si=c756b97839764ea1