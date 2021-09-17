OUT NOW: Daud ‘King’ Carter’s ‘Social Currency Enterprises’ releases Hit-Filled “FULL HOUSE” Compilation.



ZayTheGOAT, Littlejohn4k, Hotboy Shaq & Tianis Rose – Where I Come From (Mongoose) [Official Video]

September 9, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Today, Daud ‘King’ Carter’s Social Currency Enterprises shares Full House, a set of electrifying and innovative rap from the label’s boundary-pushing roster. Recorded at EMPIRE Studios in San Francisco, Full House features Social Currency’s ZayTheGOAT, Hotboy Shaq, Littlejohn4k, and Tianis Rose, as well as a host of impressive guests, including Rich Homie Quan, Toosii, Yung Bleu, and more.

Full House includes moving singles like Hotboy Shaq’s “Ain’t Been the Same,” a melodic cut that features Atlanta mainstay Quan. Built around a minimal beat and Shaq’s mournful vocals, it’s the sort of emotional song that’s made to resonate. And it already has. The video, which was released on September 6, has already racked up over 100,000 views on YouTube.



Hotboy Shaq & Rich Homie Quan – Ain’t Been The Same (Official Video)

The label also recently revealed the video for “Stressing” from Littlejohn4k and FastCash CMoney, a similarly introspective ballad about the toll of life’s twists and turns. And then there’s the passionate posse cut featuring all four of the label’s rappers, “Where I Come From.” Across the compilation, Social Currency’s artists demonstrate mastery over a variety of moods. With a range of styles at their disposal, Hotboy Shaq, Littlejohn4k, Tianis Rose, and ZayTheGOAT show why they caught Carter’s eye, and why there’s sure to be way more eyes on them soon.



Littlejohn4k & FastCash CMoney – Stressing

The stunning guest spots that pop up throughout the project—including magnetic verses by Toosii, FastCash Jizzle, Yung Bleu, and more—put Social Currency’s masterful curation on full display. Full House demonstrates the power and potential of the label’s artists, showing how they are working to push the genre forward in inventive ways while proving that they can hold their own with some of the hottest MCs outside of their immediate circle.

Social Currency was founded by Daud “King” Carter, the industry veteran who took off thanks to his work managing DaBaby and co-founding the influential, Charlotte-based label South Coast Music Group. With an exclusive distribution deal through EMPIRE and a powerful roster, Social Currency is a label of soon-to-be stars. Full House shows just how bright they can shine.

Listen to Full House Compilation: https://music.empi.re/fullhouse

