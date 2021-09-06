TRAPAFARA Releasing New Song this Month

It’s September, with high anticipation of the Album “Genesis,” fans all over the world are staying on high alert. But the self-acclaimed Trapafarian has teased his listeners continuously by dropping individual music.

Nosalez Beats produced the new music and the Singer himself, mixed by Rob Murray of Poolside Sound and uploaded to Soundcloud by the rapper on Thursday (August 26).

He officially announced that the new single “Toxic King” goes global in September.

“The next attack will happen on the 24th. The rapper said”

“It’s ready, and it’s on SoundCloud as we speak. The real ones get it first.” He added

The music tastes sweet, and the Nigerian-American musician has not relented in his magic; it’s trap-infused with an effortless vocal flow in an overall laid-back atmosphere, music made for two or something to enjoy with that girl you just met. I call it the Lure.

Listen to the new sound – https://soundcloud.com/chinedu-chukwunta/toxic-king-clean