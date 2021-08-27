Pastor Mike Jr. premiers the song “Love Letter” from his new album “I Got It: Singles Ministry”

Fans are raving: “Good job! just something I needed to hear this and sing along with. I’m single and I love it” and “So real!”. The good Pastor has a loyal following, and his new Album “I Got It: Singles Ministry” will not disappoint, hot on the heels of being awarded, not one but three awards at the 36th Annual Stellar Awards: “Artist of the Year”, “Urban/Inspirational Single or performance of the year” and “Rap Hip Hop Gospel album of the year”.

In fact Pastor Mike’s single “I Got It” is currently #17 on R&B Billboard charts. The album “I Got It: Singles Ministry” deals with issues of finding lasting relationships in a world of instant short term pleasure seeking. The compilation is refreshing and smart.

The featured song “Love Letter” is sure to earn Pastor Mike many more followers. The vibe is so real and raw. The emotion so genuine. We have all been there. She is not the real one for keeps, he is looking for genuine relationship for life.

A love letter to my ex. You put my patience to the test. You missed out on a real one. I can’t do this no more. Not playing you games. No No No more tries. I’m the one who got away.

Pastor Mike Jr. (PMJ) is blazing a new trail. Not only does he Pastor one of the fastest growing ministries in the south, he’s also an up and coming artist whose soulful voice and vibe connects with listeners of practically every genre.

Pastor Mike, Jr. was awarded 2 Stellar awards for Best New Artist of 2020 and Best Rap/Gospel Album of the Year 2020. His breakout single B!G was recognized as Billboard’s #1 Gospel Airplay Song of 2020. As of March 2021, his second single, “I Got It” has held the #1 spot for 4 weeks.

There’s no doubt, he’s one artist to watch!

His sound is sure to appeal and reach the hearts of young and old alike. His songs are designed to tackle real life issues in a lyrical manner and peppered with life and gospel truth from the sages of old.

Apple Music link: https://music.apple.com/us/music-video/love-letter/1578385291

Pastor Mike Jr. Social Handles @pastormikejr on all platforms

https://www.instagram.com/pastormikejr/

https://www.facebook.com/mikemcclurejr

https://twitter.com/pastormikejr