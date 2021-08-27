Jasmine Jordan’s dynamic new song “Summertime”

Jasmine Jordan is no stranger to the music scene. The California native’s first single, “Time Travel”, came out way back in 2014. Her debut solo EP was released the year after, culminating with a West Coast Tour. Jordan has opened for Grammy-nominated singer Joe and worked with other talented musicians in the industry. Now she’s back with new songs to add to her growing discography.

“Summertime” is a hymn to the season of fiery love and adventures. The times may not be ideal for summer getaways and other traditional activities but there is no need to get dreary. Just listen to this song and feel yourself going back to the old days. It’s light, fun, and flirty, with the chill vibe of Jasmine Jordan’s style of R&B. Play this on your speakers if you feel like dancing, whether alone or with that summer fling.

Although the track is pretty laid back, it does provide opportunities for the singer to showcase her tremendous vocals. Watch out as she belts towards the end of the song. Her effortless delivery and bright smile makes it look easy but the power is plain to see. Paired with the melodic beats, the song is a joy to listen to on a bright sunny day. It can feel like summer all year with this feel-good music. Given the gloom and doom in the world right now, we need every bit of light we can get.

Shooting music videos can be difficult with all of the restrictions and this has tested the creativity of many artists. The production team for “Summertime” was able to come up with a fine MV that feels true to the song: simple, playful, bright, and colorful, especially towards the end. Summer might be ending soon but you can always extend it with this single.

