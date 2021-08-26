Joe Little III aka Joey Beanz once again strikes gold with his timeless, classic voice singing “All of Me”

Joe Little III, who we also know as Joey Beanz the lead singer of 90’s R&B group Rude Boys, is best known for the #1 Billboard Award Winning Smash Hit Song “Written All Over your Face“, once again strikes gold with his timeless, classic voice singing “All of Me”, a beautiful ode about finally finding the perfect love he always yearned for.

Written & Produced by Joe Little III & Mike Bell Jr. the song, with the characteristic smooth melodic vibe of Joe’s voice talks of yearning for someone who understands and truly loves “me for me” and to this woman “I give all of me 365 days” a year.

Joe does not disappoint with this beautiful song featuring harmony, cool polished rhythm, and strong emotions, setting the example of what a woman wants in a strong loyal man.

Little’s solo career kicked off in 1994 with his Atlantic records release, “Puttin it Down” featuring the singles “The Hump is On” and “Me and You”. The same year Joe teamed up with his mentor and friend Gerald Levert from the group Black Men United for the single “U Will Know”.

Joe has also collaborated with music legends such as Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Charlie Wilson, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Ginuwine, B2K and Dru Hill to name a few.

Mr. Little is a man of many and varied talents, he has written for Men At Large, Keith Sweat, Angie Stone and others, and in addition to this he has contributed to writing and producing on films such as Rush Hour 2 and the Fast and Furious franchise.

In 2019 Joe Little III was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. He continues to write music, perform as a solo artist and tour with the Rude Boys.

Use the featured media links to get into the groove with Joe Little’s timeless music.

Follow Joe Little III:

https://www.joelittle3rd.com

https://www.instagram.com/joelittlerudeboysofficial

https://www.instagram.com/therealrudeboys

https://www.facebook.com/joeybeanzlittle

https://twitter.com/joeybeanzlittle