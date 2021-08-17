Musician and Singer Artyy Is All Set To Release A Music Album Soon After The Success Of His First Song

Social media has proven to be a benefit for many young people. It has aided many skilled and self-employed artists in showcasing their work to the rest of the world. Rohit Tayade, a 19-year-old musician, is one such artist who has built a name for himself in the music industry. The skilled musician, affectionately known as Artyy, has become a fan favourite of many.

“Open Cavern,” Artyy’s first single, was a big hit. The song became a sensation on Instagram music after its release, and people began to follow Rohit Tayade to learn more about his work. When it comes to his enthusiasm for art, Artyy has been a music fan since he was in school. The artist recalls, “I was selected in a singing competition when I was in grade six. I was a member of a choir group that took first place. We were the champions in a competition that included 25 schools.”

Artyy wants to continue making good music after the success of his first song. The bright young man is composing a new music album while studying for his mechanical engineering degree in Pune. He is now preparing to release his new music album in the near future. He intends to release the music album on popular music platforms once it is completed. The musician also intends to create and upload music videos on his YouTube channel.

With his incredible work, the dedicated young man is already setting an example. Artyy is the founder of a digital agency that offers a variety of digital services. He has achieved a perfect balance between school, business, and music. Artyy, has already worked with a number of Instagram influencers. He aspires to collaborate with famous musicians in future and keep making music that will bring a smile to people’s faces.