Rufus Releases New Single ‘One Eye Open’

In this R&B music review we look at UK-based Rufus (Rufus Mackay) who has released his debut single ‘One Eye Open’ which will be included on his soon to be released debut EP. The song opens with humming and sing-song elements after which it quickly rolls into a contagious rhythm that features trap elements and is the foundation for Rufus’ velvety voice and flow. His smooth, R&B vocals are in elegant counterpoint to the rippling sonic textures which has a laid-back, meditative feel. Smooth and luscious it is a fine introduction to his undeniable vocal gifts and stylish songwriting. The song was produced by TheElements who have also worked with stars such Stormzy and Zara Larsson.

Talking about the inspiration of the song Rufus says it was written in response to some of the things he experienced in 2019 where people he knew ‘pulled some weird moves’ and left him feeling underappreciated and taken for granted. He says that although the song was inspired by negative experiences he managed to turn it into a positive in that resulted in his first attempt at writing music and creating a sound of his own which has also resulted in him signing a record deal with TAPE. In composing the track he began with a melody idea and then worked with Jermaine and Justin from Black Saint to put it all together. ‘One Eye Open’ will be included on his debut EP, which features producers including Remedee, Kxlla K and the Kxde, that will be released in late 2021.

Rufus grew up in a small village near Wiltshire in the southwest of England. While still a teenager he began writing and performing his own songs at local venues and also produced songs while in college. This first release promises a bright future for the R&B singer.

