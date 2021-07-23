ANISE – Obey

Anise is no newcomer to the music scene considering it has been a decade since her Bedroom Writing Sessions. However, this second-coming may as well be her first as the vibe is as fresh and intoxicating as it is mature. There is no doubt in our minds after listening to her latest release Obey that Anise is determined to leave her mark on the genre and the industry as a whole.

Citing Ertha Kitt, Sade, Janet Jackson, and Victoria Monet among her biggest contemporary and traditional influences, it is easy to see why Anise’s sound can easily be described as classic smooth jazz sounds mixed with sultry contemporary R&B and topped with a pop edge. Anise seamlessly interweaves all these elements to create a sound that is all her own. It also does not hurt that she is one of those unique artiste with a unique and warm tone that not only immediately draws you in, but also clearly identifies her. Whenever you hear her, you know it’s her.

Sonically, Anise understands her range and tone and uses them well. Her message of empowerment and sexual agency is wrapped in lush harmonies on ‘Obey,’ which gives it much-needed authentic and understated confidence that strengthens both the sound you can expect from her going forward, as well as the message of this particular track without being overwhelming or coming off as trying too hard. The guitar-led, rock-tinged breakdown is everything.

Smartly, Anise has released the track with accompanying visuals to help promote the song in this audio-visual age. It doesn’t hurt that the video starring Anise performing solo is as suggestive, simple, and sultry as the track. Sometimes, the art of storytelling lies in what is not shown – a reality her artistic director clearly understands. ‘Obey’ is the latest release from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut EP Black Eve, which is slated for release in September 2021. If this release is any indication of what we can expect from the EP and Anise in the weeks, months, and years to come, then it is clear she is here to stay and a force to be reckoned with.

