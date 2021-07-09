Anika Dara Releases “Enjoy The Moment”

Summer is upon us, and after the last year and a half we have had, it is safe to say that many of us are looking forward to some fun (and memorable) moments outdoors. Of course, we need the perfect summer song to go with those moments. In this edition of R&B music review, we take a closer look at just how Anika Dara’s debut single ‘Enjoy The Moment’ is just what the doctor ordered.

I don’t know about you guys, but when I think of enjoying the moment, I automatically think of sublime experiences. This includes everything from the cool summer breeze to the bliss of summer love. For me, Anika’s new single captures all the above perfectly… with a twist.

While most of us will readily admit that our summer love experiences have been mostly ‘flings,’ Anika’s song of the summer recounts a tale of love that is quite the opposite. Instead of fleeting attraction and over-romanticized ideals, the singer croons about a love that is comfortable and that has already, for the most part, stood the test of time. Her powerful lyrics speak of being present in the moment by taking the next step towards romance in an already grounded, stable love, rooted in deep friendship. Anika’s tone and smooth, girlish vocals, fit well with the lyrics, giving the song the feel that she is ready to take the leap and cross over into the more serious matters befitting her womanhood and readiness to love. This is key, as the singer, in many ways, is reminiscent of a young India Arie. If this song is any way to go by, Anika Dara is well on her way to being a new voice at the forefront of the modern neo-soul, R&B-fusion sound.

https://anikadara.com/

http://twitter.com/anikadara

http://youtube.com/anikadara