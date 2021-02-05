Emerging R&B Artist Otis Kane Blooms On Intimate EP ‘Growing Pains’

LISTEN NOW: https://music.empi.re/growingpains

Emerging R&B sensation Otis Kane delivers his new EP Growing Pains, a stunning follow up to his 2020 debut EP Therapy. The project is an evolving love story, beginning at the end of one relationship and blossoming wildly into another.

“This EP is a representation of growth for me; as a person, and as an artist. It starts at the end with ‘Fight For You’ which is about being in a relationship, deep in love, past the honeymoon phase, fighting for each other everyday. ‘Lost’ and ‘Without You’ represent early love, when things are perfect, and beautiful. ‘Someone Like You’ represents infatuation, the moment you meet, the early days when you know there is something special, but the future is still only an idea. Finally, ‘Lay My Head Down’ is the beginning of the journey. In this song, I’m realizing that the way I’m living, spending time with people that I shouldn’t be, isn’t sitting right and a change is essential.”

– Otis Kane

With classic R&B influences and honest songwriting, Growing Pains is wonderfully refreshing and soothing for the heart. Otis explains, “I know we all have our personal journeys, all very different, but hopefully people can listen to mine and find similarities, solace, and love”.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Anthony Vasquez who writes and records as Otis Kane found a passion for music at a very young age. His football coach at the time had ties to the music industry, which led to his first recording studio experience. From then on, Vasquez knew that he wanted to pursue a career in music. He went on to spend one year in school as a music major, but left after he was given the opportunity to work for music legend Nelle Hooper (Soul II Soul, Bjork, No Doubt). He worked and traveled with Nelle for a little over a year before he was offered the position of MD/keyboard player for Capitol Records artist Lolene, touring with Lolene for a year and securing his first major label production on her record. After touring, Otis opened a studio in Los Angeles called STRZ Enterprises. STRZ became a hot spot in Hollywood graced with superstars before he eventually left to pursue his own artist journey.

Otis Kane’s natural talent as a singer/songwriter & producer has already led him to work with some of music’s very best, including Pink Sweat$, Zara Larrson, Julia Michaels, Wiz Khalifa, The Jonas Brothers and more while racking up dozens of sync placements in his young career including Queen Sugar, All Rise, All American, Good Trouble, and Hair Love. After a successful release of his debut ‘Therapy’ EP in October 2020 which saw close to 1M streams globally, Otis Kane continues to build momentum, being recognized as one of the hottest emerging R&B talents in the country.

Tracklist

1) Fight For You

2) Lost

3) Without You

4) Someone Like You (feat. Sugar Joans)

5) Lay My Head Down

