Jrdan Releases “Ache” Single

Listen now: https://music.apple.com/album/1546817467?app=itunes&ls=1

Jrdan recently released “Ache”, her new single to mass audiences. Her soothing, beautiful voice echoes across the horizon with enticing lyrics and captivating guitar riffs. This lovely singer has a vibrant, contemporary ballad that captures the essence of both romance and heartbreak. If you love slow songs fused with RnB, this is truly a song that melts the heart with every lyric and verse. Jrdan is as gorgeous as she is unique – her vocal range is remarkable and the entire composition is well-versed and scored.

The current RnB scene is seeing a lot of new lyricists and artists take centerstage across the social realm. “Ache” is a track that dazzles the ears while soothing the heart, mind, body, and soul. Its soulful, spirited allure is amazing; the song nearly had me in tears as it fades out in the end.

We have an amazing singer, songwriter, and musician here that will have a wonderful career — guaranteed — for years to come. The way the single blends in and out is seamless and effortless across the entire track. Jrdan has brought us back to the old-school day of slow songs that make us feel alive and born again.

This harmonious melody transcends different musical styles and genres. From classic RnB and new wave to free-spirited love songs, there is something for everyone on this single. I simply love the way this tune penetrates the heart with compelling lyrics and strategically-times guitar sequences. It’s an organic, natural melody with an almost lullaby-style rhythmic essence. This adorable singer is multi-talented with the musical forecast looking bright and rosy.

Experience the wonder of “Ache” by Jrdan by clicking on the link below. She is working on some more new music that new and existing fans are waiting in anticipation for. If you love heartwarming songs that make you reminisce or enjoy quality time with your significant other, this one is surely it.

Listen now: https://music.apple.com/album/1546817467?app=itunes&ls=1

Follow Jrdan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hellojrdan/