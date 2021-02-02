Wade C. Long Releases “Running (Radio Edit)”

“Running” by Wade C. features a thumping beat with a Kraftwerk-influenced synth-wave and slow techno background. This Radio Edit is incredible, with deep vocals that echo into your mind and soul. A unique production with trendy lyrics and a captivating sound, this smooth yet vibrant track is a must for new R&B music listeners. The background beat is funky and reminds me of the disco and romantic classics courtesy of Yarbrough and Peoples.

There is something so different about this jam — the angelic, deep vocals and swaying sounds will dazzle your ears. The atmospheric sounds and steady beat enhances the track at every turn. Wade C. has a magnificent vocal presence with great versatility and reach. If you love old-school R&B with today’s electro-inspired accents, this is one number that cannot be missed. You will indeed play this track repeatedly as it touches the soul and melts the heart with every verse.

Wade is an accomplished vocalist and music producer at Sealong Entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, California, he is also a screenwriter specializing in audio, visual, and literary arts. Wade is truly a sought-after songwriter that is synonymous with beautiful lyrics and captivating music. He has also published several books and novels with original TV series and motion pictures in development.

The positive vibes and energy of this track are second to none. This unique composition is a melodious jam that eloquently combines several musical styles and genres. The track continues to attract listeners across all the social media and streaming platforms. Wade has created a bit of magic here that will keep ‘running’ on your media player, guaranteed!

If you love new music with an R&B essence, check out this magnificent song by clicking on the link below.

