TolumiDE Releases “Throwback” Single

TolumiDE is a Nigerian Canadian who now makes her home in Washington, D.C. Her song, “Throwback” is filled with eclectic R&B rhythms oozing “Suya Soul”, her unique take on the genre. Raised in Canada, but born in Lagos, Nigeria, her family moved to Canada, where she completed college at York University in Toronto, Canada. Her real first name is Tolulope and her last name is Olumide. She combines the two to make her stage name, TolumiDE.

“Throwback” is a celebratory song that remembers the good ole days for the glorious times they were for many. “I remember dancing in the sun”… Using both English and Yoruba, Tolumide introduces us to Yoruba, one of the three major Nigerian languages through song. Like all words learned while singing, you don’t even notice you’re being educated. Plus, the rhythm is so good, you’re not going to notice anything but how it makes you want to move your feet.

“Throwback” is a song you can dance to, sway to, and simply relax to if you’re so inclined. It’s got a nice tone and engaging intent. You get to select how you want to react to the subtle yet moving rhythm. Most will find themselves moving involuntarily, because they cannot resist and their bodies will betray you even if you’ve sworn never to dance, snap your fingers, sway, or tap your feet before you know it you neck will be giving you away.

