Lovandre Releases “That’s My Girl Too”

LovAndre recently released his new smash hit single “That’s My Girl Too.” With a slamming beat and enticing lyrics, this R&B ballad celebrates the eternal essence of romanticism and lovemaking. With a smooth delivery, this fantastic artist showcases his magnificent vocals and presence on the mic. The captivating beat is guaranteed to keep your finger-snapping and toes tapping all night long. The single is tearing up the urban contemporary charts on the indie scene with eloquent vibes that speak volumes about the new R&B scene.

LovAndre is synonymous with dazzling lyrics and music that transcends many styles and genres. I love the uniqueness of this song — one that will resonate in the hearts, minds, and souls of listeners for years to come. His deep, soulful voice attracts and engages new and long-time fans of R&B. This tune is simply the bomb with a hip-hop flow that can’t be beaten. Play this track on your favorite player in the car on a drive and experience the magical vibes and enchanting rhythms. The background vocals are mesmerizing, and this jam is perfect for house parties or those lonely nights at home thinking of your significant other.

Straight out of Chicago, LovAndre is one of the hottest acts on the R&B scene right now. His music is getting major play across social media platforms and streaming networks. Along with Tink and other artists, he is repping the new school of artists to the fullest. “That’s My Girl Too” is cleverly written with a saucy, fresh rhythmic feel that is simply unparalleled.

If you love new music, this track cannot miss. I guarantee it will be at the top spot of your favorite urban contemporary and R&B playlist. Take a listen by clicking on the link below and get ready for an incredible musical experience that will leave you wanting more!

Links

https://mobile.twitter.com/lovandre

https://www.instagram.com/lovandre/