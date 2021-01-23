Vita Lioni Releases “The Way You Love Me”

Listen and Download “The Way You Love Me”: https://smarturl.it/VitaLioniTWYLM

Vita Lioni’s “The Way You Love Me” is a nice slow song that gets under your skin and works its magic. You can’t help but feel this song. The song starts off with, “Don’t kiss me there. You know exactly what it does to me”. Anyone that’s ever had a lover knows what that feels like. This song starts off entrancing and only becomes more seductive as it continues.

Vita is a Filipina/Canadian and she currently resides in Vancouver where she produces, sings, and writes R&B music. She grew up listening to Sade, Seal, Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson, and Aaliyah. Today, she is a tried and true R&B musician.

“I love the way you love me, it’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good. The way you hold my body.” The more Vita sings the further along the listener travels. Her voice is mesmerizing and seductive, putting you into a trancelike state as you listen to every note and lyric.

Vita Lioni is a gifted vocalist with a significant grasp of matching lyrics to notes. Her song. “The Way You Love Me” is masterfully crafted and performed. It envelopes the listener and wraps them in the mood she sets and throughout the song, she further enraptures the listener: keeping them trapped as the rapture builds.

