Matt Gordon Releases “Black Mirror” Album

https://music.apple.com/us/album/black-mirror/1543867027

Matt Gordon recently released his new album “Black Mirror” to critical acclaim. The popular singer-songwriter follows up — from his successful 2018 album, “22nd Element” — with fifteen pulsating R&B tracks showcasing his harmonic vocals. Gordon soars through the sky with his angelic voice, thoughtful lyrics, and captivating music. “Love Somebody” is a smooth, soothing track that oozes romance and pure love at every verse. This evergreen jam sets the tone for the album, including the upbeat ‘Good Lovin’ — a song that captures the allure and essence of 80s R&B classics.

“Everything” is a laid-back track with a rhythmic flow that will soothe the soul. Dazzle your earbuds with “Lost” featuring Courtney Benett — a fantastic collaboration that sends out positive vibes with every listen. This album is a must for old-school and new-school R&B and romantic song lovers. Every track is carefully crafted with its unique charm and delivery. I especially love the love ballad, “I Knew Better” — a song that melts the heart with Gordon’s signature vocals. This superb album offers something for everyone and truly showcases the multi-talented Gordon at his finest.

The toe-tapping, finger-snapping songs on the album will be cherished and enjoyed for years to come. Gordon has put his heart and soul into this production and continues to receive stellar reviews from fans and new listeners alike. With fifteen tracks and 39 minutes of unparalleled musical enjoyment, “Black Mirror” is a must for folks that love new music with an old-school R&B and romantic ballad vibe.

From “Samurai” to “We Need a Change,” every track has a unique substance and feel that seamlessly blends in many styles and genres of music. The album also features Maxx Heavyy, Keren Morales, Jakia, and Jayy Maadniss on vocals.

Give your ears and soul a treat by listening to the best of Matt Gordon on his new musical journey and album — click below!

https://music.apple.com/us/album/black-mirror/1543867027