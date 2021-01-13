Lelynd Darkes Releases “It’s Different Now” Album

Listen now: https://fanlink.to/lelynddarkes

If you like sexy and romantic R&B, then this is the album for you. The 7-track album is a non-stop ride through the feel-good experiences of a relationship in the throes of ecstatic romantic love expressed through passionate sexual escapades. The first song “Mood” does just what the title says and sets the mood for the rest of the album. From the opening “Mood” to the closing “Know You Want Me,” Lelynd croons about the complexities of break-up and make-up dynamics as he navigates his deep love for his partner even on the days when he may or may not like his partner.

Sonically, the songs are similar. Lelynd grooves over double-timed, mid-tempo instrumentals on most of the album’s tracks, allowing one song to flow seamlessly into the next. As each song flows sonically to the next, so do the elements of the romantic love dynamic highlighted in each track also flow one to the next. There is nothing disjointed about this effort. Instead, it feels like a complete body of work with something for every mood. The mid-tempo flow of the tracks ensures the album is as well-suited for a ‘turn up’ vibe as it is for easy listening designed to make a long and difficult all-nighter go by that much more quickly and smoothly.

“It’s Different Now” is conclusively a solid offering from an independent talent who has some musical experiences and experiences under his belt. We can hear and enjoy the growth from his last release to this one. We are excited to hear more from this refreshing talent and highly recommend this latest release.

