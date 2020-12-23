Shatia Nerisse Releases “Deep Love” Song

Listen now: https://shatianerisse.com/

Singer songwriter Shatia Nerisse stepped up her game with her new release of “Deep Love”. This song expresses fierce love with a beat that could compete with and rival other mainstream artists in the same genre category.

Empowered, snappy and confident, her soprano quality of voice has the vibes of commanding men to take her seriously and rebukes their sleazy ways of being in a relationship. The upbeat of the music implores power of a woman who secures her heart and takes no games in relationships. The lyrics of the song implies no drama when it comes to love, the “you want me then go get it” is what emanates from her idea of relationships.

The song speaks of a direct approach in love. It talks about a woman who has never fallen in love before, but got hooked within the confines of her feelings towards another person. She is willing to ride with him but still, she chooses to be protective about her peace – particularly her heart.

Shatia is one of the pioneering collaborators of the LektroMelodica which produces music that characterizes a musical hybrid of electronic and acoustic instrumentation with a heavy focus on melodic songwriting. Wise released this single as a passion project for her listeners to hear her story and experience her love.

She treats this project as her way to expressing her emotions through music during her journey as a songwriter and artist. This track along with her other songs are now streaming on Spotify and Apple music.

