Brooklyn’s very own Princess “AMBRI” releases the visuals to her critically acclaimed single “Too Early”

Listen now: https://linktr.ee/itsambri

Feel good vibes is what we all need right now and Brooklyn’s own princess and songstress AMBRI delivers at the right time with “Too Early”. With its Afro-Carribean beat and smooth vibe, this critically-acclaimed single featuring hip hop artist Kevin AntoniYo is sexy and fun and puts you in a positive mood.

The beat takes you to the Carribean islands and this song is something to dance to. The uplifting sounds and smooth verses blend together perfectly with AMBRI’s sultry voice and Kevin’s added touch. The video featuring the pair vibes perfectly as she shines a positive light on life, relationships, and storytelling. This track was intended to be upbeat and fun and AMBRI delivers on that.

Many fans and followers who have left R&B music reviews about AMBRI consider her as an underrated artist who deserves more spotlight and attention. She is an artist who relies on her gift of storytelling to share her art that appeals to the masses. She has demonstrated through her music so far that she has the ability to write lyrics and deliver soulful vocals.

AMBRI not only represents a positive direction in her music, but her leadership as a new pioneer in the music industry is also remarkable.

Links

Click the link to Stream “Too Early” & more on all platforms

https://linktr.ee/itsambri

Follow me on Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/itsambri/

https://www.Twitter.com/itsAmbri

Kevin AntoniYo:

https://www.instagram.com/kevinantoniyo/