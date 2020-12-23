Angelica Vila – Love Too Hard (Official Video)

The nostalgia of R&B is back with Angelica Vila’s new release “Love Too Hard”. The song expresses that we can love too hard, feel too much, and look past red flags because we tend to crash in relationships really badly.

The Roc Nation star is experiencing success by repackaging the old 90s and ’00s nostalgia of R&B with a sound that is sensual and seductive. The young latina continues to make waves in the industry and helps her listeners navigate love and relationships through her label in the R&B genre. Originally from the Bronx, NY, the singer is trying to enter a space that is badly needed to be filled by R&B singers who bring passion and energy into their music and do not miss a step when it comes to choreography.

The track emanates old school vibes narrating the ugly realities of love and relationships. It conveys what most women would do when they are caught up in a serious relationship, have difficulties and struggles, and are forced to make tough decisions which are sometimes heartbreaking. The R&B singer creatively exhibits the dangers of loving amidst the glaring deception of security and loyalty from the other partner which is evident in the singer’s powerful lyrics and emotional expressions in the video.

Vila brings a unique sound that people can relate and vibe to. Many fans believe she is underrated and could be the next Beyonce. With thousands and thousands of views in just days after releasing this track, you can expect more great vibes from this talented artist.

