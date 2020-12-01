Music / News / R&B Music / R&B News

BET COLLABORATES WITH JAZMINE SULLIVAN, QUEEN NAIJA, ASHANTI & KANDI BURRUSS FOR THEIR “FEEDING THE SOUL OF OUR COMMUNITY” CAMPAIGN

In honor of the 2020 Soul Train Awards, BET collaborated with some of the hottest names in R&B for their “Feeding The Soul of Our Community” campaign!  Jazmine SullivanQueen NaijaAshanti Kandi Burruss all lended their voice for BET’s nationwide giveaway supporting local Black-owned restaurants. The restaurants chosen to participate in this community initiative included Bronx Public (New York), Sloppy Chops (Detroit), Old Lady Gang (Atlanta) & Butter’s Soul Food (Philadelphia). Members of the community were surprised to learn that BET was covering their tabs all day at the participating restaurants.The campaign’s awareness was amplified on radio in each market with media personalities such as Big TiggerKenny BurnsCappuccino Angela Yee sharing their platforms to promote this great cause.

