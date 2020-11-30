AVEHRE Releases “Bullet Proof” [Official Music Video]

“Bullet Proof’ by AVEHRE is a social conscience song that addresses police brutality’s scourge that continues to engulf the nation. The R&B sensation, Avehre, has truly released a provocative and groundbreaking ballad from a millennial perspective. The iconic, legendary Gladys Knight discovered this young NAACP-Award winning singer and songwriter.

The single echoes the sentiments felt by people of all colors, races, creeds, national origins, political ideologies, and sexual orientations. Of course, racial tension and uncertainty have to fall to a united front of multi-ethnicities that want equal rights and protection for African-Americans and all races.

Avehre grabs you with every powerful lyric and verse. He strives to use his voice as a platform for social change — one that gets people’s attention and forces them not to turn away when injustices happen right in front of their eyes. It’s never too late to do the right thing and maintain a positive vibe — even amid national fear, political division, and especially systematic racism at the hands of law enforcement and other entities.

This powerful video, single, and message continue to resonate with listeners across the social media realm. From young to old, Avehre has crafted a song that illuminates and educates the mind while questioning the status quo and establishment. The BLM movement and social justice warriors’ have certainly shaken this country to its core. Listening to “Bullet Proof” is a must for listeners that have long felt they did not have a voice or did not matter.

