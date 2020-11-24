Music / News / R&B Music / R&B News

Carlehr Swanson Releases “I Want You” Single

Singersroomby Singersroom

Listen now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/carlehr/i-want-you

This R&B music review found this old school sound tasty and dripping with sweetness. Carlehr Swanson has a unique voice that takes us through this love song with finesse.

Over and over she woos us with her declaration, “I want you…” Her deep nearly bass voice holds the long notes with ease as the multiple male voices create a pleasant layer of sound imitating by gone groups like the Four Tops, The Impressions, and the Drifters. Her voice is unique but entrancing. He vocal undulations adds great texture to the song.

Carlehr Swanson is a recent Miss Virginia Talent Winner and a Jazz Vocalist studies major at George Mason University and the University of Miami. She is both a pianist and a vocalist who combines all her education in the delivery of this old school sound. Stepping a little to the left, she moves into R&B/Hip Hop with much of her music, yet this is her first release, a reminder of the days when R&B groups consistently topped the charts.

This is her debut into professional music. She will be releasing her first EP soon. Until then, listeners will have to wait patiently for her next song. She is sure to be as prolific with the production of songs as she is talented. Reminding us of Anita Baker with her unique vocal talent, she is sure to release more music with chart topping potential oozing out of each note.

Listen now: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/carlehr/i-want-you

Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/car.lee.ah
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/car.lee.ah/

Singersroom

Since 2005, Singersroom has been the voice of R&B around the world. Connect with us via social media below.

View all posts by Singersroom →

You might also like

Justin Timberlake Announces 2nd U.S. Leg of His 2007 FutureSex/LoveShow World Tour

Ne-Yo and Fergie Pick Up Japan MTV VMAâs

Mara Hruby – Set Me Free

Leona Lewis: Quits Simon Cowell’s Label via Text Message

Rob Murat – Souls

Brian McKnight Hits The Road For ‘Evolution of a Man’