🎬 Corio Returns In The Visual For New Single “Phone Off”

Wasting no time following the release of his September single “Phone Off,” Kentucky based vocalist Corio (@lovecorio) hits the small screen in the Nemo Achida (@NemoAchida) directed music video for the song. The music video for the Juicebox crafted cut mirrors the track almost perfectly, following the charming casanova on a journey of lust and desire. Speaking on the visual, Corio states “Linked up with the OG and ended up at a party where I knew baby girl would be. Police came and everything but nothing, not even her man, could keep me from leaving with her.”

Previously known as YNL Capone, Corio hails from Kentucky’s second-largest city Lexington. Over the past two years, he’s blessed his growing fanbase with projects like ‘The Let Go,’ ’10 Hours,’ ‘Amoré’, and his June release ‘First Class,’ which sees six equally dope cuts from the genre-bending artist. He’s also delivered the notable 2020 singles “Go Harder” and “Vietnam.” As Corio, fans can look for more of his infectious harmonies to make landfall sooner than later.

Experience the HD-clip for “Phone Off” after the break and stream the audio on your DSP of choice via United Masters | HERE!

Spotify

Apple Music

https://apple.co/2Hug38N

TIDAL

https://bit.ly/35gyfMF