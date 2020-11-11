Luna EP Released by “Connor Caine” and “megan.”

Listen now: https://smarturl.it/LunaOutNow

Sit back, relax, and get with it! The “Luna” EP by “Connor Caine and “megan.” is a funky joint with five soulful R&B — hip-hop fused tracks. It kicks off with “Sit Back” — a melodic jam that will have you swaying back and forth to the infectious beats and rhythmical lyrics. Pop this EP in your player and immerse yourself in beautifully-crafted ballads that combine contemporary R&B with old-school pizzazz!

“Who do you Send For” is as unique as it is smooth and compelling. This captivating song echoes with every verse that soothes the soul. This EP is a collection of original music that transcends several musical styles and genres. Such is the case with “Honeydew” — another laid back jam that is assured to make you feel good. The harmonic voices blare over this subtle — yet vibrant track with a little West Coast flavor.

“Every Now and Then” carries the tone of this must-listen-to EP with enchanting guitar riffs and beats. This one adds that rock and roll essence to R&B for an ingenious fusion like no other. The lyrics are brilliant, the beats are fresh, and the result is another top-hit on this fascinating musical journey.

Caine and megan. also collaborate with Alex Lev on “Gemini”. This track accentuates the appeal of R&B with angelic voices that send chills up the spine. A lovely production that is more on the instrumental side — and my favorite song on the album. Your earbuds are guaranteed to dazzle with every track that personified uniqueness and distinctiveness.

“Luna” is the perfect EP to listen to while enjoying your favorite Merlot. Open the windows, let the soothing breezes in, and lose yourself to this magical conjunction of memorable R&B and soul that will leave you wanting more!

Check out “Luna” by clicking on the link below and enjoy this timeless EP.

