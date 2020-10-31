JC – NO FILTER ft. Jacquees (Official Video)

AVAILABLE NOW: https://smarturl.it/jcnofilter

JC featuring Jacquees performs “No Filter” and it will blow your mind! This R&B music review looks at this song’s subtlety while it still packs a powerful message. “I like you without the filter”. What is the filter? Whatever is not part of the natural you.

JC is letting his woman know she doesn’t need anything else to attract him; she just needs to be herself. No makeup, no attitude, no fancy clothes, etc. That’s why the refrain is “I like you without the filter. Cause I like the real you, Baby.”

Taking advantage of all the edge of coming from Nashville, Tennessee and working out of Atlanta offers an artist, Justin Norvell Crowder/ JC/itsyourboyjc produces memorable sounds. He’s a very prolific singer/songwriter and producer. His new single, “No Filter” is just one more of his many hits just waiting to take the airwaves by storm.

“No Filter” is following his single, “Skyscrapin”. JC told us he wanted to make music with lyrics that were unforgettable that made you feel. “No Filter” fits the bill. You can feel it when he tells his woman, he likes her when she’s her real self, the woman he knows her to be. These great lyrics are set to blend with a soothing synth highlighted with strongly pronounced percussions. The beat is right on time. As you’re grooving, you can’t help but hear the truth the lyrics are putting down.

As you listen, something on your body is moving as you sit or stand and the song continues to play. “No Filter” will surely be a hit that ends up near the top of the charts. That’s another one for JC!

Links

►Instagram: https://instagram.com/itsyaboyjc

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/itsyaboyjc

►Facebook: http://facebook.com/isupportjc

►Website: http://itsyaboyjc.com