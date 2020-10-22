“October 7th” by Antoine Dunn

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrD4rf1C3PA&ab_channel=AntoineDunn-Topic

“October 7th” is a beautiful ballad by renowned R&B singer Antoine Dunn. Dunn is an accomplished lyricist and multi-instrumentalist whose angelic voice is inspired by gospel and contemporary R&B music. His latest release is a well-crafted track with a smooth delivery and romantic essence. “October 7” is an enchantment of love and happiness that celebrates the best that relationships have to offer. With his Sam Cook-esque lyrics, Dunn has created a wonderful masterpiece of soothing vocals, fantastic guitar riffs, and a unique composition overall.

This heartwarming ballad combines elements of old-school, traditional R&B with modern love songs. Dunn belts out lyrics with a deep, soulful voice that sends shivers up your spine. The Cleveland-based singer is also the nephew of famed gospel artist Veronica Dunn. Antoine has charted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and is an active international performer. He has even opened for Avant, Musiq Soulchild, and Anthony Hamilton tours.

If looking for the perfect inspirational ballad during these challenging, trying times, this one is it. Antoine Dunn delivers a superb performance on this track that further echoes his unmatched vocals and magnificent presence. His fantastic range reaches the skies in this original song that fuses various musical genres: R&B, rock and roll, love songs, urban contemporary, gospel, and more.

Click the link below for a soothing, R&B and love song fusion that will melt your heart and even bring a tear or two to the eye. If you love gospel-inspired music, “October 7th” will leave you wanting more!

