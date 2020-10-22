Interscope Recording Artist Melii Premieres New Music Video “Way Too Soft”

Listen Now: https://smarturl.it/WayTooSoft

“Too Soft” is the latest release by Interscope recording artist Melii. The lovely, vivacious Dominicana has worked with some of the industry’s biggest names — including Cardi B. Based in Harlem, USA, Melii is synonymous with a laid-back, smooth lyrical flow and melodious riffs. Her braggadocious style has earned top praise among hip-hop and R&B listeners and critics alike. With unparalleled beauty and a fashion sense that transcends a myriad of musical styles, Melii’s new music video for “Way Too Soft” cements her presence as one of — if not the hottest new sensation on the hip-hop – R&B scene.

The video is James Bond-esque with captivating visuals and vibrant aesthetics. Each frame is accentuated by Melii’s compelling lyrics that make you snap your fingers and tap your toes. This head-nodding ballad oozes sexiness with English — Spanish fusion words that are uniquely layered. You are sure to bounce, shake, and roll with every verse in this urban pop jam. The video showcases a contemporary essence that adds a storyline to the song, making it a true hit for months and years to come.

If you love new R&B fused with rap, “Way Too Soft” is sure to dazzle your earbuds and electrify the soul. Check out this excellent track and video, which is currently available on YouTube. Follow Melii on the social media platforms for the latest on her musical escapades and releases.

