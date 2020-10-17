Antonio Ramsey Releases “Nights In Malibu” Ft. Milaniaa Monroe

Listen Now: https://open.spotify.com/album/2Jk9wWfgoVYrZquHZO9evH?si=gsqx1dAcTK6r9G-yjfJAaQ

This is a R&B music review of Antonio Ramsey’s song, “Nights in Malibu”, featuring Milaniaa Monroe is a dreamy tune. Voice manipulation is the common theme. This sweet and soulful voices are delayed, subjected to reverb, and distorted, and they still sound good. Using these methods reduced the need for instrumentation. The song creates it on instruments using the voices of Ramsey and Monroe.

A synthesizer fills the background with enough groove to support the lyrics. “Nights in Malibu is a total to three minutes and 42 seconds. It has the flow of a song that could easily provide the backdrop for a motion picture filled with action as a romance somehow manages to thrive. It’s got the feel of a soundtrack and its emotion stimulating.

Antonio Ramsey’s funk trap is the soulful expression of his new lifestyle as he takes up residence in California after being born in South Florida and living for a time in Atlanta, Georgia. Both sides of the country have their own unique flavor of soul and when combined are expressed through Antonio. With Uncut Muzik/Empire this is his first single released, “Nights in Malibu”, but this is his second E.P.

He’s one soulful baritone we’ll be hearing more from soon. He’ll be crooning solo and with another artist like the talented Milaniaa Monroe. Afterall, he started his career performing as a show opener for Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Lyfe Jennings, Bobby Brown, and many others. So, as “Night in Malibu” rises the charts, we can look forward to hearing much more from this smooth baritone.

