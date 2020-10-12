Antonio Ramsey Releases “Nights In Malibu” Ft. Milaniaa Monroe

Listen Now: https://open.spotify.com/album/2Jk9wWfgoVYrZquHZO9evH?si=gsqx1dAcTK6r9G-yjfJAaQ

R&B Singer Antonio Ramsey returns with an infectious feel-good track titled “Nights in Malibu” Ft. Milaniaa Monroe.

The soulful singer wanted to lift spirits during the unprecedented time of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic by taking listeners along for a ride to a wavy night or two in Malibu as rapper Milaniaa Monroe’s delivery nicely compliments the track as well. Grab a bottle of champagne, take a listen, and feel the rhythm!

“Anybody that knows me knows that a major part of my creative process is being out and about and connecting with people. These memories, moments and stories are the heart of my music. Since COVID-19 brought the world to a social stop, it’s been challenging to make sure that I kept the same vibes and soul in my music as if the pandemic never existed. I wanted music that would make people feel the same way in the car, at home or in small circles as they would in arenas, clubs and festivals. I had to find a way to keep all the funky stuff connected. Enter my bro B. SIms, who felt the same way. Our mission was with “Nights In Malibu” was to quiet the heavy noise and create sounds to bring that ol’ thing back. We took on a mission to do what was seemingly decided impossible, until we heard a track by Mantra Beats and knew it was the gas we needed to start a fire! The lyrics flowed, beat rode and the combination of the two was the sonic getaway that we needed to create – for the culture and for the world.

About Antonio Ramsey:

What becomes of a striking vocal talent that was born and bred for entertainment in South Florida, polished and primed in Atlanta and is currently being presented in the Los Angeles performance sector? Undoubtedly, the debut of a conceptual lifestyle music genre, “Funk Trap” and a comprehensive new talent, Antonio Ramsey. Antonio is destined to dominate the charts and update what we know to be the soulful sound of today’s man.

The raspy baritone and soon to be vocal paramount has opened shows and shared stages with fellow celebrated performers including Fantasia, Lyfe Jennings, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Brown, Vivian Green, Bobby V, Chubb Rock and more.

Currently, Ramsey is hosting and producing his own digital platform Social Cypher all while promoting his newest single “Night In Malibu” ft. Milaniaa Monroe from his 2nd EP. Antonio will be the first artist to release under his latest venture with UncutMuzik/Empire.

Ramsey, who is heavily inspired by James Brown, Plies, Jodeci & Bruno Mars, has made cameo appearances on television networks and streaming platforms such as WeTV, Netflix, VH1, MTV, Bravo, and NBC. He also starred in a short film ‘The Audacity’ that can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

This year will continue to usher in everything from new music to forthcoming movie roles for Ramsey. He shows no signs of slowing down as he releases new heat to get you through 2020.

