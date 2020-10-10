Yas VW Releases Debut Single “Weakness”

Listen now: https://ffm.to/yasvwweakness/

Supported by a really artistic visualizer at 40K plus views and counting, Yas VW comes out the gate swinging with her debut single. The single is so good, we have to keep reminding ourselves that she is indeed a new artist. The confidence in the vocal and style is impressive. Lyrically, Yas VW’s style is reminiscent of a Jhene Aiko, while sonically she feels like a melting pot of all our contemporary favorites. With sounds reminiscent of everyone from H.E.R. to Ella Mai, and Dani Leigh (and even R&B veterans like Ciara and Pop-R&B singer/songwriter Stacie Orrico), Yas VW demonstrates on Weakness that she can hang with the best, be reminiscent of the best, and still stand in her own greatness with a sound and approach that is all her own. Of all the artists she reminds us of sonically, Yas feels the most like a new school Stacie Orrico.

Weakness has undeniable top-40 appeal and sounds like any other R&B hit we hear on the radio these days, and in a good way. It feels very familiar, yet refreshingly new and different. It also doesn’t hurt that she has an undeniable ‘it-factor’ to go with her undeniable talent – yes, we are using that word a lot. When you listen to the song for yourself, you’ll understand why and perhaps find yourself doing the same. We are looking forward to hearing (and seeing) more from this rising starlet.

