“No One” by Emprezz Jay

Jamaican-born singer Emprezz Jay is mixing reggae beats with smooth R&B and hip-hop in her latest single called “No One”. Now based in Brooklyn, she has partnered with producer Khali Jah and director Llama to create a song that is uniquely hers. Emprezz Jay wrote the lyrics herself after getting inspired by the instrumental made by Jah. The phrase “no one” kept floating in her mind so she used it as the theme. What she came up with is an interesting take on love.

The song takes the perspective of a person who is in a love-hate relationship that has been going on for a while. Although they have their highs, the lies and infidelity are making it difficult to go on. They fight and they break up but at the end of the day, the singer wonders, “Who could love you better than me?” The answer, of course, is “no one”. Despite everything, there is some hope. It is less of martyrdom and more of confidence that the other person will come back to set things right. She is not here to beg. She just knows that they’ll be together at the end, perhaps fueled by past outcomes.

It’s a demonstration of the addictive nature of love. No matter how much it hurts, there are people that keep holding on for their own reasons. However, the singer manages to talk about it without succumbing to melodrama. Emprezz Jay has her head held high knowing what she brings to the table. Even if the other person doesn’t return, you know that she will do just fine.

Credits

Emrezz Jay – No One

Directed by @shotbyLlama

Produced by @khali Jah