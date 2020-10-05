MarMar Oso ft. G-Eazy & Quando Rondo – Ruthless (Nice Guys Always Finish Last) [Remix] + Interview

Listen to the single “Ruthless (Nice Guys Always Finish Last) (Remix)”. Out now! Stream:

Heartbreak hurts. It changes people in profound ways. You come out of relationships an entirely different person and it’s not always in a positive way. It really depends on what happened during the partnership and how things ended. In his single “Ruthless”, MarMar Oso sings as a man betrayed who now has to deal with the aftermath. It’s a catchy song that has already racked up millions of streams on various platforms.

The up-and-coming singer is striking while the iron is hot by releasing a full album called “Marvin’s Room”. The successful single “Ruthless” is included as a remix with more established artists G-Eazy and Quando Rondo. Both are featured with their own solo raps to take a song to a new level of pain. If you thought that the original was brutal, then come hear these artists spit some bars. The three come together in a music video that captures the highs and lows of a relationship that couldn’t last.

There is much to unpack in the lyrics. The drama rapidly escalates with our erstwhile nice guy plotting his ruthless revenge. Meanwhile, G-Eazy ponders about a past relationship with echoes of “Bob and Whitney”. Quando Rondo feels like a fool for bragging about a girl to his friends that cheated. Indeed, the song is not afraid to go down to dark places and perhaps this is why it resonates with so many people.

Interview

What made you decide that you wanted to become a singer?

I decided I wanted to become a singer because I wanted to give people great music and I wanted to spread positivity. I also like the lifestyle with all the girls and being able to sing to them.

What goals do you have for the next year?

The goals that I have for the next year is to become a better me. I’ll know I’m taking the right steps when I’m a better version of myself and doing great. I also want to continue to drop music consistently and don’t plan on slowing down.

Who inspires you the most musically?

What inspires me musically is to make good music and another hit. When I make a good song it just makes me feel good inside because I know other people are going to vibe with it. My personal life is something else that inspires me a lot.

If you could tell our audience one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I’m not afraid to show my true feelings and talk about sensitive subjects. I try to keep my music as authentic as possible by being myself.