Jane Handcock Releases “FAREAL” EP

Listen Now: https://music.empi.re/janehandcockfareal

Jane Handcock hails from Oakland in California and became known writing songs for heavy-hitters like Tyrese, Rick Ross and Kelly Rowland. Now she’s going out on her own. This R&B music review features her new release ‘FA REAL’, a 8 track EP produced by MyGuyMars.

Its smooth vibes and jazz influences provide the perfect backdrop for Jane’s smooth voice and insightful, intelligent lyrics that talk about love and all its complications. It’s deeply rooted in classic R&B, soul and Hip Hop while showing an originality and unique take on today’s sound.

With ‘How You Feel’ and ‘Love With You’ the vibe is classic Cali West Coast transporting us back to a 90s summer day with overtones of Mary J Blige. With these songs about relationships she calls for loyalty and integrity from her men and emphasizes empathy when negotiating love and betrayal. ‘Home Alone’ is a gorgeous, piano-infused call out to her faithless lover that showcases her emotional range and rich vocal range.

This EP shows Jane’s use of a remarkable range of styles and influences and just when you’re ready to put her in the torch song box she flips it entirely with sophisticated, angry raps about her life and the social situation. She’s an accomplished lyricist and rapper that can’t easily be put into a thematic box and that’s exciting.

On ‘DOA’ she demonstrates her rapping skills, warning men they’re going to be dead on arrival if they do her wrong. This is also exemplified on the FYE (featuring Mani Draper), with its spiritual overtones, where she cuts loose on the issues that continue to confront her and black people in general.

The EP is emotional, thoughtful, lyrically inventive, emotional and heartfelt – exactly what R&B and soul should be when it’s real and Jane Handcock is definitely the real thing. Check it out.

Links

Listen Now:

https://music.empi.re/janehandcockfareal

Apple Music link https://music.apple.com/us/album/fa-real/1530282264

Pre-Order links https://music.empi.re/janehandcockfareal

https://www.facebook.com/msjanehandcock/

https://twitter.com/handcockjay/