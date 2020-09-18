Langa Mavuso Releases single ‘Panther’

Listen to song: https://platoon.lnk.to/panther

The Yanga Chief, Langa Mavuso, just released his hit single, “Panther.” This smooth, R&B track is lyrically on par with jams of yesteryear by Domino, Digable Planets, and other icons. This enchanting track captures your heart and soul from the moment you press the play button. With an ensemble of jazzy, romantic, pop, and Afro-centric sounds, this song truly takes you back with its magical presence and non-stop swaying steady beat.

“Panther” is perfect for the laid back, chilled out social sessions, or just relaxing with your friends, loved ones, or significant other. With the wind in your hair, roll down the car windows and let this beloved R&Bballad blare across the speakers and sound system. Mavuso’s vocals and the track’s production reminds me of the everlasting days of Earth, Wind, and Fire. The music accentuates each rhythm, and the flow will captivate your earbuds and dazzle the senses.

The Johannesburg, South African-based singer, songwriter, and performer is a jazz and blues enthusiast with a strong social and global following. As an icon in the South African music industry, Mavuso released a successful EP, “Liminal Sketches,” back in 2016. He followed up with the EP, “Home” in 2017, and “Mvula” in 2018. Mavuso’s single, “Panther”, follows a string of established hits but has its own unique, soulful R&B flow. His signature voice is recognized by its husky, coarse, rich and sweet lyrical delivery. Mavuso combines spirit and soul into every production that transcends so many past and present musical styles and genres.

Take a listen by clicking the link below and be prepared to immerse yourself in a truly one-on-a-kind song!

